PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,820.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

