Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,122.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,380.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

