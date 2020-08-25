Virtu Financial LLC Invests $327,000 in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,279,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after buying an additional 2,532,954 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,172,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $17,399,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.09.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

