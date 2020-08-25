Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,044 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

