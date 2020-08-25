ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.14

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

ASXFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

