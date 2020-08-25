Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Entegris by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Entegris by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

