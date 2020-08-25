Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYCB opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.