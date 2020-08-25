Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

