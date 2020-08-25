Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

CTHR stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

