CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $181,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $72,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

