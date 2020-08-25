CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $27.83 on Monday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

