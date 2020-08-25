Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $37.39 on Monday. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

