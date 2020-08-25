Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.87 and a beta of 1.05. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after buying an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

