Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enquest from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Enquest has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

