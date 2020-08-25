Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $133.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

