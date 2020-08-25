Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.21.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.