EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

EVRZF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

