eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of EXPI opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.49 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $11,361,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.