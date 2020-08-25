Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.81.

JACK opened at $83.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $10,736,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 272,212 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

