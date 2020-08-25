Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given Sell Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.