Target Hospitality’s (TH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

