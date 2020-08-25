Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

FNLPF opened at $16.03 on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.