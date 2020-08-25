GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.39. GDS has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of GDS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

