Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $4.62 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

