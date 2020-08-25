Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

