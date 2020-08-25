China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.23% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

