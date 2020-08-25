GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.69 on Monday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.9% in the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 534,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 34.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 160.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
CooTek Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CooTek Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Domo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Domo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Descartes Systems Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Descartes Systems Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report