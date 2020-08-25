GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.69 on Monday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.9% in the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 534,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 34.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 160.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

