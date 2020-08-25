Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of GHM opened at $12.36 on Monday. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,236,000.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

