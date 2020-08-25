L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

