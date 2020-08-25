L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.
Shares of L Brands stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
