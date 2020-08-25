Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTU. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.