MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MultiCell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

MEDS stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MultiCell Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Article: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.