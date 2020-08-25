Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a current ratio of 26.72. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare

