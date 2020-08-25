Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a current ratio of 26.72. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
CooTek Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CooTek Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Domo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Domo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Descartes Systems Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Descartes Systems Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report