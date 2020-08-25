Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWBI. Wedbush raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock worth $358,959. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

