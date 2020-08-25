Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

PRVL opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

