Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tronox stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

