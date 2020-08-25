Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.40 ($107.53).

Shares of DG stock opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €80.18 and its 200-day moving average is €82.64.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

