Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($191.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.94 ($194.04).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €137.80 ($162.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

