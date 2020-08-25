UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.94. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.40 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.