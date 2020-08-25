CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

ETR:EVD opened at €36.52 ($42.96) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of €61.55 ($72.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.05.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

