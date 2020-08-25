Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.82 ($11.56).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.35.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.