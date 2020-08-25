Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,420.27 ($18.56).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,153.31.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville purchased 61 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £695.40 ($908.66). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 253 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.46) per share, with a total value of £2,800.71 ($3,659.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 378 shares of company stock valued at $420,715 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

