Victrex’s (VCT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on the stock.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,968.64 ($25.72).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.52.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

