Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DISH Network (DISH)

8/13/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISH’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected subscriber loss in both Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses. The coronavirus outbreak caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by DISH including the hospitality and airline industries. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a lingering concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. The company also entered into partnerships with Fujitsu (5G Radio), Altiostar (virtualized RAN software solution) and VMware for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top line over the long haul.”

8/11/2020 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – DISH Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – DISH Network is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.71. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

