Kinaxis (KXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):
- 8/21/2020 – Kinaxis was given a new C$250.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$199.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$250.00.
- 8/7/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$190.00 to C$250.00.
- 8/4/2020 – Kinaxis was given a new C$199.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$205.00 to C$230.00.
TSE:KXS opened at C$199.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.38. Kinaxis Inc has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$224.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$200.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.96.
In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.
