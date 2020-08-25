Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as low as $8.01. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 4,153 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

