Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.68. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 16,825 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 million and a PE ratio of -25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

