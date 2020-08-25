Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.66. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 32,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

About Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

