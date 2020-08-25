Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.93. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 59,628 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $274.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

