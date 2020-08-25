MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.61

Shares of Man SE (FRA:MAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $53.00. MAN shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 17,162 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.61.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

