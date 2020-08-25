MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.61

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Man SE (FRA:MAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $53.00. MAN shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 17,162 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.61.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report