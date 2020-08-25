Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.98. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 9,965,951 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.36 ($7.48).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.50.

About Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report