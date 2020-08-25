Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.98. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 9,965,951 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.36 ($7.48).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

